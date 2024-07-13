Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on July 31st

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:METCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.
