Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in June

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of Randstad stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Randstad has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $31.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.