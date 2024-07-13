Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.14

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 217178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

About Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.