Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.38

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 63000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Relevant Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

Relevant Gold Company Profile

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

