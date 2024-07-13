Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.14.

Republic Services stock opened at $200.25 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

