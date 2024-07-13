Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $87.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.93.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

