Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 345,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

