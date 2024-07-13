Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 245,020 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Humana by 67.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.39 and a 200-day moving average of $346.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

