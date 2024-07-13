Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 242,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $61.16. 2,078,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,337. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

