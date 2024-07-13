Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Argus increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

View Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.