Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coupang by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076,870 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $250,714,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,793,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Coupang by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 12,272,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,690,000 after acquiring an additional 904,065 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Coupang Stock Up 0.9 %

Coupang stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

