Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,131 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RITM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.