Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

