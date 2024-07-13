Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Sells $97,951.17 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $97,951.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Cislini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 282,786 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after acquiring an additional 303,088 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $2,644,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $10,900,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

