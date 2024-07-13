Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $157,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,894 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.