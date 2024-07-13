RH (NYSE:RH) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised RH to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.79.

RH stock opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.40. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,736,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

