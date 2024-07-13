Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Richtech Robotics Trading Down 1.7 %

RR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 343,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.26. Richtech Robotics has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.29.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

