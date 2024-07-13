RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

