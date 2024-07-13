Robert W. Baird Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $975.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $850.00 to $975.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67. The firm has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $829.88 and its 200 day moving average is $753.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.