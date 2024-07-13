Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 645.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

