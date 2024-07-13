Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 645.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
About Roscan Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.