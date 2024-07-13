Royal Bank of Canada Increases Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

HOMB stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

