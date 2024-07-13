Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $172.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.32.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.