Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.