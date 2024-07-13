Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

