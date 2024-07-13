Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.379 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.