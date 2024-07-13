Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 0% Higher

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $255.42 and last traded at $252.64. 1,313,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,912,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,152 shares of company stock worth $118,115,911 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

