Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.36

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 29537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Sandoz Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

