Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0021 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $11.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.06 or 0.05368249 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00044641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,816,120,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,580,573 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

