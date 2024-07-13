Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the June 15th total of 97,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 51,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,380. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Saul Centers by 1,932.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

