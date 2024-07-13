Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,452 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.3% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,773. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.