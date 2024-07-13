Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 863 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $647.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.