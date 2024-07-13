Sciencast Management LP Invests $453,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 1,772,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,917. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
