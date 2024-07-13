Sciencast Management LP Invests $453,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 1,772,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,917. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.