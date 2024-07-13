Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $3,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $52,600,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPAY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of CPAY stock traded up $6.10 on Friday, hitting $286.52. The stock had a trading volume of 536,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

