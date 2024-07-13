Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock remained flat at $39.95 on Friday. 467,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

