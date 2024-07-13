Sciencast Management LP Purchases 1,349 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,150 shares of company stock worth $57,195,176. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DASH traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. 3,315,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,705. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

