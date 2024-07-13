Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 997.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $14,125,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 137,935 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. 2,294,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,878. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

