Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,545 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.1 %

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 1,430,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

