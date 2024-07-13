Sciencast Management LP Sells 2,249 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.41. 2,047,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,706. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.