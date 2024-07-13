Sciencast Management LP Sells 7,332 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $153.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,034. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

