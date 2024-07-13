Sciencast Management LP Takes $203,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 431,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 998,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.