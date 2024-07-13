Sciencast Management LP Takes $307,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Caleres by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,823. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $254,289.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $254,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,716 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

