Sciencast Management LP Takes $400,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 381,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.6 %

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 721,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.