Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $132.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $312,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

