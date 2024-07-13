SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Acquired by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the quarter. SCYNEXIS comprises approximately 1.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.75% of SCYNEXIS worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,237,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCYX shares. StockNews.com downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 169,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,175. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $83.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 112.89% and a net margin of 72.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

