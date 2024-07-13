Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,000 shares of company stock worth $8,321,128. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

