Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of SEEMF stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

See Also

