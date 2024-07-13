Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Shares of SEEMF stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
