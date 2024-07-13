SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of SEIC opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

