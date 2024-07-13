Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Sempra were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 249.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,314 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 38,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $77.05. 3,282,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,388. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

