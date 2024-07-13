Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 15th

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -98.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. 1,448,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $896.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.21. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVC

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.