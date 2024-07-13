Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEVN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

